news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The Reverend Michael Safo Frimpong, Head Pastor of the Charis Christian Family Chapel, has welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s declaration that his government has no intention of implementing the Complimentary Sexuality Education (CSE) in Basic Schools.



While commending the President for his position on the CSE, he said the President’s declaration was reassuring and expressed the hope that schools would abide to the declaration.

Rev. Frimpong was speaking at the launch of the sixth anniversary celebration of the Church at Agbogba, near Madina on Thursday.

The only activity planned for the celebration which is on the theme ‘Grace For Exploit’ is a Conference scheduled for Sunday, October 13.

“I was encouraged by the fact that the President had broken his silence on the matter and spoke clearly that the CSE would not be introduced into the school curriculum,” he said.

The Head Pastor noted that the pronouncement by the President was a major development that would settle the issue that had greeted the CSE over the past few weeks.

“I want to say that the position of the President in publicly denouncing the CSE is a good gesture for public confidence and I commend him,” Rev. Frimpong added.

He urged the youth to go into a productive venture such as farming to better their lot.

Rev. Frimpong appealed to religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

GNA