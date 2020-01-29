news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Jan 29, GNA - The Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Galley, the Superintendent Minister of the Asante Effiduase Circuit-Methodist Church, Ghana has called for a national discourse to set the stage for the institution of a long-term apolitical national development plan.

He said Ghana needed an enduring development plan to guide successive political regimes in the attainment of a workable development agenda including; the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and not political manifestoes.

The Very Reverend Galley said political manifestoes could be short-lived as it could be set aside when the reins of government changed hands to another political party - a case that had affected the sustainability of the country’s accelerated development.

Speaking at a closing ceremony of a one-week prophetic conference held at Effiduase by the Circuit, he underscored the need for religious bodies such as the Christian and Muslims Councils, the National House of Chiefs and the other important stakeholders, to partake in the national discussions to that effect.

He said many development projects started by previous governments, but did not see completion, stalled when those governments lost power to other regimes - a situation that led to waste of financial resources,

The Reverend Robert Eshun, the Diocesan Bishop, reiterated the need for all the citizenry to unite efforts in ensuring the sustainability of national development in the country.

“Religious bodies, traditional authorities, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs among others, ought to unite and coordinate efforts to shape and direct the course of the development agenda for the nation”, he added.

GNA