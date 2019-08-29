news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The Coalition on the Right to Information, Ghana (RTI Coalition) and its collaborators have set up a 13-member technical committee known as the Civil Society RTI Implementation Committee, which began work from August 8th.



A statement issued by the Coalition and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Committee would collaborate with key stakeholders to Get Ghana Ready for effective implementation of the RTI Act from January 2020.

"We recognise the roadmap set out by the Ministry of Information for a full roll out of the law next year," it said.

"This Committee will complement the efforts of the Ministry and all other stakeholders to ensure that the measures planned for implementation are actually achieved."

It noted that as part of its activities, the Committee had developed a strategic plan to guide the RTI Coalition’s support for the effective implementation of the Act.

It said the under listed persons from member organisations constitute the RTI Implementation Committee include Mr Jeremiah Sam, the Programmes Manager, Penplusbytes is the Chairperson.

Whilst Madam Gloria Hiadzi, Executive Secretary, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association is the Vice Chairperson.

Madam Esther Ahulu, Programmes Officer, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative), is the Secretary of the Committee, whereas Mr Sammy Obeng, Executive Director, Parliamentary Network Africa is the Spokesperson.

Other members of the Committee include Mr Affail Monney, President, Ghana Journalists Association; Mr Akoto Ampaw, a Legal Practitioner, Akuffo Addo and Co Chambers; and Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.

There rest are Mr Collins Osei, Executive Director, Save our Environment Foundation; Mr Elvis Darko, Steering Committee Member, Media Coalition on RTI; Dr Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana; Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director, Ghana Integrity Initiative; Madam Mina Mensah, Head of Africa Office, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative; Madam Naa Ayele Sekyere, Senior Industrial Relation Officer and Parliamentary Liason, Ghana Trade Union Congress; Madam Ugonna Ukaigwe, National Coordinator, Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs.

GNA

