By Robert Anane/Elizabeth Ofosu, GNA

Accra, Nov, 5, GNA - The Civil Service Week and Awards Night 2019, was on Monday launched in Accra with an objective of helping to improve interactions between the public and policy makers.

The week, which is being observed for the first time in more than a decade, would be on the theme "Improving Service Delivery to Promote Ghana beyond Aid."

Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, Head of Civil Service, who officially launched the week, said whilst the functions of the Civil Service touched on all aspects of life in the country, there had been a lack of recognition and appreciation for the contribution of the Civil Service and its workers to the country's socio-economic development.

He said this had been partly the result of lack of credible information in the public about the role and contributions of the Civil Service to national development, adding that there had also been a seeming disconnection between the Civil Service and the people it existed to serve.

Nana Agyekum -Dwamena said the Office of the Civil Service had therefore found it necessary to reinstate the Civil Service Week Celebration, after more than a decade of non-observation.

He said the celebration was to improve interactions between the public and policy makers, by providing a platform for the Civil Service to engage with the public, and identify potential areas of collaboration for the country's development.

"It is an excellent opportunity to enhance the image of the Civil Service and recognise employees of the Service for their dedicated and selfless service to the people of Ghana," Nana Agyekum-Dwamena said.

He observed that the need for a modernised and capable Civil Service for the development of the country could not be over emphasised.

"I trust that through our collective efforts, we can help improve the public administration system of Ghana, to drive our vision of a Ghana beyond aid," the Head of Civil Service said.

Activities to mark the week, which begun yesterday, Monday, November 4, are a public lecture, an open day, a clean-up exercise, a health screening exercise, thanks giving prayers and a Civil Service awards night.

