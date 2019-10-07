news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Kukugbini-Gambaga (NE/R), Oct 07, GNA - The East Mamprusi Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the citizenry to report any acts of corruption to the appropriate institutions for action to be taken on them.

Mr Abu Alhassan Nassam, East Mamprusi Municipal Director of the NCCE, who made the call, said corruption hindered development in the country, and indicated that reporting such acts to the appropriate institutions would help significantly reduce the canker in the country.

He was speaking at a durbar on public accountability and environmental governance, organised by the NCCE at Kukugbini-Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region as part of its implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

Participants at the day’s durbar included persons with disabilities, Assembly and Unit Committee members, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, women groups, and ARAP stakeholders.

The ARAP, sponsored by the European Union, seeks to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving on accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

It further seeks to green the environment and encourage the citizens to practice good sanitation to improve on their health

Mr Nassam educated participants on the legal regimes related to public accountability to enable them contribute meaningfully to reduce corruption in the country.

Mr Sulley Sawyer, East Mamprusi Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who spoke on the Whistle-blower’s Act, said corruption was on the rise among institutions, which was making life difficult for the citizenry.

Mr Sawyer encouraged members of the public to make it a habit to report impropriety in their communities to help accelerate development and improve on the living standards of the people.

He assured them that they were fully protected under the Whistle-blower’s Act against victimization for reporting corrupt practices to the right institutions and urged them not to feel intimidated by threats from corrupt culprits.

Mr Mark Gumah, Environmental Health Officer of the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, urged members of the public to protect the environment and desist from activities that degrade it.

GNA