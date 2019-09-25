news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - Madam Drusilla Lartey, the Officer in-charge of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) of the Ablekuma South – Metro, has advised citizens to seek transparency and accountability regarding the execution of development projects in their communities.

This, she said, would help to minimise corruption, while ensuring the successful completion of high quality infrastructure for their common good.

Madam Lartey made the call at a community durbar, organised by the NCCE in Accra to engage and educate the public on the roles they could play in minimising corruption.

She said it was not the sole responsibility of the Government to deal with the canker but that of citizens as well to ensure a successful collaboration.

Citizens must not to merely complain about the canker, thus condoning illegalities, but rather report culprits to the relevant state institutions, such as the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, to deal with them according to the rule of law.

Superintendant Cephas Arthur, the District Commander of the Mamprobi Police Station, advised the youth to desist from engaging in social vices and rather focus their energies on developing profitable ventures.

He noted that some of them were involved in robbery, smoking, drinking among others, saying, “This has become a major challenge we are faced with because they are gradually destroying their lives.”

“It is much better to engage in jobs such as fishing and trading to survive rather than to mingle with bad people who will lead you astray,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged them to embrace education to enable them to acquire the requisite knowledge and better their lives to become responsible in future.

Supt. Arthur said teenage pregnancy cases among girls between the ages of 13 and 15 had increased in the District, which was not good for the future of the country.

He urged parents to monitor their young girls and nurture them to stay away from premarital sex and focus on their studies.

