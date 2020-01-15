news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Accra-based Television Station, Citi TV, will go live on DSTV, from Thursday, January 16, a move likely to tremendously increase its viewership - acquire a larger audience share.



The MultiChoice-operated DSTV platform broadcasts in 50 sub-Saharan countries, including Cape Verde and Madagascar and is going to give Citi TV a significantly wider reach.

A statement by the management said viewers would benefit from insightful news and current affairs programming as well as lifestyle, arts and culture and youth-oriented content.

When the move onto DSTV was first announced in December 2019, the Managing Director of the station, Samuel Attah-Mensah, said the station was “poised to create more engaging programmes in the coming year as it prepares itself for the election 2020 coverage.”

According to the statement, Citi TV will also be on MultiChoices' GOtv on channel 182.

Before its latest step taken, Citi TV has largely been available on the Free to Air Digital Platform and the Multi TV Satellite bouquet, reaching all 16 regions of Ghana.

Its sister station, Citi FM, will also be on the DStv channel 882 and GOtv channel 195.

Citi TV started airing officially, on June 1, 2018 and over the relatively short period of its operation, it has made significant inroads with its compelling programmes, promotions and campaigns, making it a preferred local channel across the 16 regions of Ghana.

GNA