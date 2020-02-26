news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – Citi FM and Citi TV a private multi-media company in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Wednesday launched the 2020 edition of Heritage Month, in Accra.

The Heritage month celebration which commences on March 1, serves as a holistic national platform created to offer people opportunity to explore, appreciate, experience and participate in the rich Ghanaian tradition from different geographical locations.

Key element of the Heritage month is a ‘marathon safari journey’ through major heritage sites across the country and the paying of homage to traditional leaders along the route, participating in local entertainment, enjoying customary food, and networking.

The marathon safari journey also creates a platform to interweave culture, tourism, entertainment, food, education, exploration, networking, and leisure in a trip across the country within seven days.

Activities lined up for the month include hosting of personalities adept in the history of Ghana every weekday morning on The Citi Breakfast Show, heritage on-air series, Heritage Caravan which would explore 12 out of the 16 regions of Ghana, in seven days, from March 1 to March 7 and Heritage Arts Festival from March 12 to March 14, at the forecourt of the AMA office.

Others include ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’, on March 14, the ‘Accra Music Expo’, on March 21 at the forecourt of the AMA office, and the ‘Music of Ghanaian Origin concert’, on March 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Mr Samuel Atta Mensah, Managing Director Citifm/CitiTV explained that the month of March was chosen to commemorate Ghana’s heritage to coincide with the country’s Independence Day on March 6, and also a way of showcasing what Ghana has.

He said the time had come for Ghanaians to experience what they owned as a heritage, hence the need for the branded initiative for Ghanaians to tell their own story.

He said presently one main course of Ghana’s tourism was the consolidation of its heritage, food, history, music, clothing and everything that comes with being Ghanaian.

Mr Atta Mensah said partnering key institutions was apt to ensure that the gains made by Citifm/CitiTV were consolidated and called on other media houses to help to build the Ghanaian identity.

“Our heritage is something which should not be lost on us as we grow in this new age of information explosion. We consume any and everything we see on television, and read on the internet. How do we ensure that we can do that and still hold on to our heritage.”

He expressed the hope that with the new partnership from the AMA and the GTA they would be able to take the event to the next level.

Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, AMA Chief Executive Officer, commended Citi FM for the initiative, and accepting the AMA to be a partner.

He pledged the Assembly’s support to the initiative adding that they had also rolled out similar initiatives.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, GTA said looking at the history of tourism in Ghana, and how Ghana has managed to grow, the partnership would be a great opportunity to tell the Ghanaian story.

GNA