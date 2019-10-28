news, story, article

Accra, Oct 28, GNA - The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has sworn into office a new 17-member Governing Council to run its affairs for the next two years.



It has Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, a Senior Manager at Ecobank and Deputy Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa (AWA), as the National President, with Mrs. Mrs. Agnes Emefa Essah, Marketing and Sales Director/Consultant, Nyaho Medical Centre, the National Vice President, Mr. Franklin Sowa, Director of Marketing and Sales, Graphic Communications Group, the National Secretary, and Ms. Shirley Acquah-Harrison the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwikbrand Ghana Limited, the National Treasurer.

The other members include Mr. Theodore Osae, Managing Director, NCR Ghana, Mr. Kwasi Kyere, Commercial Manager, Ghacem, Mrs. Annie Babah-Alargi, Managing Consultant, Customer Matters Limited, Mr. Paul Yao Asafo, Head, Agency Training, Prudential Life Insurance, Mr. Kojo Demanya, Head of Marketing, Rana Motors and Mr. Emmanuel Neequaye, Marketing Consultant and Marketing Lecturer, Simon Page College of Marketing.

The rest are Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu, Director Enigma Images Ltd, Mrs. Mary Asaa Ackuaku, Marketing Analyst, Barclays Bank Ltd, Mr. Kojo Mattah, Managing Director, ARB Apex Bank, Olivia Opoku Adomah (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture), Mr. Ebenezer Paul Adjirackor (Ministry of Trade and Industries), Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng (Association of Ghana Industries) and Mr. Fredrick Adu Amoako (Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries).

Justice Rebecca N. S. Sittie, a High Court Judge, performed the investiture ceremony, held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

Dr Kasser Tee pledged to work with passion to build a viable and vibrant professional body.

“We humbly accept the responsibilities that we are being entrusted with and, accordingly, make a solemn promise to serve and serve well.

“I would like to assure you of our commitment to work conscientiously to carry further our collective aim of building a viable, vibrant and reputable professional body with national and international recognition and acceptance.”

The Council would be guided by the Institute’s constitution and collective decisions of members.

He added that “the Institute’s main object of operating as an independent autonomous professional body to set standards and regulate the practice of marketing in Ghana will never be lost on us”.

He commended the past Council, under the leadership of Mr. Kojo Mattah, for their good work, which he said would be an inspiration to guide the new team.

He also applauded all past presidents of the institute and assured members that the new team would collectively ensure that the aims of the CIMG were achieved.

He restated his vision for the Institute, built around a seven-point agenda, including the strengthening the advocacy role of CIMG to promote and influence government policy on marketing-related matters, particularly those on consumerism and consumer rights, forging stronger Partnerships and collaborations with the media and relevant public and private sector agencies for cost-effective execution of agreed programmes and intensifying education and whipping up membership drive.

“We will pursue relevant UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) to attract global attention to what we do here in Ghana.”

He mentioned among the SDGs - good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production.

Dr Kasser Tee said the desire of the CIMG to begin its own local marketing examinations was still on course and remained a key focus area for the incoming team.

“It is for this reason that his team will passionately pursue the passage of the Marketing Bill, which is currently pending in Parliament.

“When passed into law, we will then have the requisite legal and state backing to start our local Marketing examinations and to set standards for regulating the practice of Marketing in Ghana.”

Dr. Kasser Tee comes into this role with a worth of experience, having previously served in various capacities under four different presidents over the past 16 years.

He is a Chartered Marketer, Certified Project Communicator and a Fellow of the American Academy of Project Management (FAAPM).

He also has a PhD in Business Administration (Marketing), MBA in Project Management with over two decades of working experience in Banking and Insurance.

He is a visiting Faculty at the National Banking College and Adjunct Lecturer at the Accra Institute of Technology and Ghana School of Marketing.

GNA