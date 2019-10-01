news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Afari (Ash), Oct. 01, GNA – Mrs Christine Agyei Glover, a Lecturer of the Christian Service University College in Kumasi, has called on the leadership of churches and other faith-based organizations to initiate practical projects that would build the capacity of young girls and empower them to be self-reliant.

They should also strengthen girls through prayers and counselling to equip them with defensive skills against immorality in order to prevent them from engaging in vices that could ruin their future.

Mrs Glover made the call when she facilitated a five-day training and income generation programme for some Anglican women from the Kumasi Diocese of the church at Afari, near Nkawie.

The training was to equip the women with skills in soap- making, pastries, bead making, business management, book keeping, among others.

It was organized by the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church with support from the Global Women’s Fund of the Episcopal Diocese of the church in New York, USA.

Mrs Glover said teenage pregnancy, peer pressure, girl-child trafficking and exploitation, ignorance, lack of mentorship and poverty were some of the major challenges, facing girls in the country.

It was important for the church to undertake programmes that would offer support to address some of these challenges facing young girls in their congregations.

Reverend Canon Asante Ababio, Deacon of the Nkawie Anglican Church, charged the beneficiaries to take their training very serious to equip themselves with skills that would make them create and grow their own businesses.

They should plan their businesses well and be honest in their business dealings.

Madam Kate Wiafe, President of the Anglican Women’s Fellowship, urged the participants to put what they had learnt to good use in order to justify the purpose of the training programme.

