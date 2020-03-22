news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, March 22, GNA - All churches in the Sunyani Municipality on Sunday complied with the President’s directive to suspend religious activities as the nation stepped up efforts to stem the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) around 0800 hours to some church premises in the Bono Regional Capital saw all the churches closed.

No worshipper was seen at the precinct of the churches, as most of the denominations held services through social media networks, local radio stations and television channels.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, March 15, directed a nationwide suspension of public gatherings including religious activities to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Some of the churches visited were the Christ the King Cathedral, Deeper Life Bible Church, Living Grace Church, Well of Salvation and the St Anselms Anglican Church.

There was relative calm in the Sunyani Township, as many residents stayed indoors and glued to their television sets.

So far, Ghana has recorded 21 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with one death.

