By Gideon Peprah, GNA



Kenyasi (Ash), March 03, GNA - The Kenyasi branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Kwabre East District, has received commendation for the successful implementation of the Church's “Environmental Care Campaign” to rid the township of filth.

Barimah Fredua Agyemang II, Chief of Kenyasi and Nana Osei Assibey Antwi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwabre East, at a durbar ahead of a cleanup exercise, paid a glowing tribute to the Church for the laudable initiative.

The National Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. Eric Kwabena Nyamekye in 2019 launched the campaign as part of its social responsibility towards the fight against filth and other environmental malpractices.

As part of the campaign, all branches of the church nationwide would embark on monthly clean up exercises within their localities.

Stakeholders such as chiefs, assembly members, the clergy, imams, teachers and the general public attended the durbar aimed at whipping up public interest in the campaign.

Barima Fredua Agyemang II said ensuring a clean environment was a shared responsibility and that the Church of Pentecost had shown the way worthy of emulation by all religious bodies and identifiable groups.

He said the rate at which filth was engulfing the environment through human activities was alarming and called for behavioural change.

As citizens, he said, everybody had a civic responsibility to keep the environment clean and cautioned that the palace would soon take steps to sanction people who would be caught polluting the environment.

The MCE also applauded the Church for leading the fight against filth, saying that, it would reduce the burden on the assembly since it was one of its core mandate.

He said it was disheartening that the assembly was commiting huge resources that otherwise could be used for more productive ventures just to fight filth.

He urged the public to support the campaign to make Kenyasi one of the cleanest town in the Municipality.

Rev. Emmanuel Otu Gyan, minister in charge of the Kenyasi Church of Pentecost, said the church was counting on the general public to make the campaign successful, adding that, not only church members but everyone had a role to play.

He was positive that the campaign would improve the health of the people by eradicating most of the diseases caused by filth.

