By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Feb. 28, GNA - The Church of Pentecost, Kpando Branch has organised a day's clean up exercise in the Kpando Municipality.

Pastor Samuel Amo-Ofori, the Kpando District Pastor, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise, dubbed, “Environmental Care Campaign,” had support from Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

He said it was aimed at creating awareness of land, water, air and sound pollutions and the importance of cleaning the environment to complement Government's effort in improving sanitation.

Pastor Amo-Ofori said the exercise would be a monthly activity to keep the Municipality clean and instill the culture of cleanliness among the people.





He expressed appreciation for the immense support from market women and taxi drivers and implored them to spread the news to people they came in contact with.

Mr. Richard Asilevi, Kpando Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) commended the Church for the foresight and invited other churches to join the campaign.

