By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA

New Nsutam (E/R), Jan. 6, GNA – The clergy have been urged to intensify the preaching of the gospel of salvation, rather than dwelling too much on prosperity messages.

Prophet Dr. J. K. Amoh, Founder and Leader of the Hand for Christ Mission International (HCMI), expressed the sentiment in a sermon at the church’s first Sunday Service of the year 2020 at its headquarters at New Nsutam near Osino in the Eastern Region.

Prophet Amoh, pointed out that if Christians would continue to put their trust in the Lord, He would this year make everything new for them - their marriages, finances, businesses and spiritual lives.

He added that: “Christ is coming soon” and that, winning more souls for Christ was the main business of every true Christian.

The founder, therefore, urged Christians to endeavour to display the qualities of obedience and humility in expectation of God’s unlimited blessings, saying; “with God all things are possible”.

Prophet Dr. Amoh urged “Men of God” to work diligently, assiduously and vigorously to prove to Ghanaians that they deserved to lead their respective congregations in their evangelistic duties.

