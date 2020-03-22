news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA

Accra, March 22, GNA - Christians have been advised to strengthen their faith in God to benefit from His unlimited power that goes beyond human abilities and capabilities, as the world strive to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message shared with members of the Gospel Faith Ministry in Accra on Sunday via social media, the Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, Head Pastor of the Church, said: “The coronavirus scare will surely pass as all believers turned to seek the face of God in prayers in the closet of their homes.”

“We need to hold on to God, we need to petition Jesus Christ, who has answers to all problems. God is still Supreme; and ‘they that know their God shall stay strong and do exploits”, he said as he quoted Daniel 11: 33.

“In a period where most people are getting restless and confused over the COVID-19 pandemic, they need not fear but rather turn to God who is ever ready to intervene in any hopeless situation once people turn to Him for solutions.”

Rev. Asamoah said people should also understand that, most often, good came out of every bad situation and there would always be light at the end of the tunnel by the grace of God, who is still ruling in the affairs of all nations.

“God cares about his people and so we need to petition Him as the President of the Republic has directed,” he said.

“As a nation, we should not be afraid, we just have to petition God, for He alone can save a world…,” Rev. Asamoah assured all Ghanaians.

GNA