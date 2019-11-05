news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA

Accra, Nov. 05, GNA - Christians all over the world have been admonished to show love to their fellow men and to live in peace and harmony with one another.

They have been advised to eschew negative tendencies and traits such as corruption, greed, selfishness, gossip, hatred, wickedness and all forms of attitudes that retards the development of a nation.

Reverend Kingsley Ahiaku, the Senior Associate Pastor of the Fountain of Glory Assemblies of God Church, gave the advice when he delivered a sermon in Accra titled, "Bearing the fruits of the Spirit".

He said the love of God was intended to heal, encourage and promote human dignity, progress and development.

Rev Ahiaku said it was rather unfortunate that although some Christians professed the love of Christ, they failed to exhibit it, saying they hide behind spirituality and hurt and offend their fellow humans.

"It is therefore important for those who proclaim to be followers of Christ to show that same love to their neighbours," he said, adding "You can cast out demons and move mountains but if you don't have love, you are nothing".

He further urged Christians to forgive one another easily and not pretend to have forgiven, when in actual fact they were hurting inside waiting patiently for the right time to explode.

He added that Christians should endeavor to live at peace and relate well with everyone saying the character they portrayed in the society, church and at their workplaces should depict the name they were bearing.

"People are looking at you as a Christian, but when they see you, who or what do they see? Let your attitudes speak for you,” he said.

He therefore implored Christians not to discriminate against other religious denominations, but to extend love and tolerate the views of others irrespective of their religious affiliations, political or ethnic backgrounds, saying that would help maintain peace in the country.

GNA