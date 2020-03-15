news, story, article

Accra, March 15, GNA — Christians in the country have been called to invest their time, energy and resources into the propagation of the Gospel of Christ in order to make converts for the Lord.

Giving the sermon over the weekend, Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Accra West, said no Christian activity pleased God as much as soul winning did.

He quoted from the scriptures saying, “But you will receive power and ability when the Holy Spirit comes upon you; and you will be My witnesses [to tell people about Me] both in Jerusalem and in all Judea, and Samaria, and even to the ends of the earth.”

Bishop explained “Jerusalem” as ones immediate environment where as “Judea” and “Samaria” represented ones regional and national capitals.

He said Christians should first start talking about Christ to their neighbors and make it a task to convert them to the Lord’s side.

“The task of evangelism cannot be procrastinated. You’re always attending church alone, that’s why the Kingdom of God isn’t growing. You’re causing a huge loss to the Kingdom. If people in your area can’t follow you to church, then you’re not being an influential Christian,” he said.

He said in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone has voluntarily become an ambassador to spread news about it due to the fear of death, however, the same people were hesitant to propagate the Gospel because they had very little regard for the “Judgment Day”.

“Let’s announce Christ in buses, at bus stations, markets and everywhere. Let Him trend just as you’re making Coronavirus trend.

As long as you can market products and convert people to buy them, you can equally market Christ for others to patronize.”

The Bishop said one did not need to attain formal educated or be well vested in scripture before he could tell others about Christ.

The only prerequisite, he said, was for one to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and personal savior, after which God gave such believers His Spirit to empower them to preach.

“The Christians of old were not well educated. They were ordinary men but as soon as they received Christ, their passion for lost souls was ignited and they were empowered to preach the Gospel in the fullness of God’s power.”

