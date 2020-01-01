news, story, article

By Team GNA



Cape Coast, Jan. 1, GNA - There was competition for seats at the various churches within the Cape Coast Metropolis and its environs as regular and occasional church goers trooped in for watchnight services to usher in the New Year.

Mostly clad in white, the congregants amidst prayers and music, sang, danced and waved white handkerchiefs until the birth of the New Year, which was welcomed with tolling of church bells, fireworks and spontaneous shouts of joy.

The Christians, in almost all the churches visited by the GNA were admonished to be steadfast in the Lord, work hard and look into the New Year with hopes and optimism.

Right Reverend Dr Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe, the Cape Coast Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church, encouraged Ghanaians to look forward and forge ahead into the new year with a clear mind despite the difficulties in the previous year.

He admonished Christians and the faithful not to be dismayed by any challenges but always develop the spirit of optimism irrespective of their circumstances.

He said Christians must lean on God in all their endeavours: “Trust in God, believe in yourselves and work hard in this New Year 2020 in order to enjoy the best fruits of your labour”.

“Have a positive mindset for all actions in life no matter the circumstances. There is no need to give up in the coming year, no matter what, Christians must can a determined spirit”, he added.

Delivering his New Year message in an exhortation themed “it shall multiply”, Reverend Dr Isaac Kouffie, Head Pastor of the Action Chapel International urged, Christians to adhere to the directions and voice of the Lord without doubts.

“The Lord shall provide for his children a hundred folds of what has been lost. As God replaces, Christians must shut the door of evil if they want to enjoy the blessings of God”.

He charged Christians to be ready to receive folds of blessings in abundance and the world would hear of their testimonies, telling them to do everything by prayer to present their request to God.

At the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Kweku Fosu, speaking on the theme, “walk with God”, assured Christians to have faith in God at all times saying, the heavens shall answer the cries of the believers if they walked in the ways of the Lord.

"We need to be upright in the sight of our maker for he is principled so walk with him diligently and you shall surely see his greatness”, he admonished

He encouraged Christians to make the love of God prime in their lives in 2020 and that God would surely fight their battles and make them victorious.

Apostle Samuel Amponsah Gyekye, the Territorial Apostle of the Christ Apostolic Church in Cape Coast, urged Christians to enter the New Year with faith saying faith was the strength and weapon of the righteous.

Speaking on the theme: “2020, a year of my victory and success”, he urged them to imbibe and exude the virtues of peace, unity and love as the country prepares for general elections in the New Year.

GNA