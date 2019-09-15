news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA

Accra, Sept 15, GNA - Ghanaians, particularly Christians have been advised not to depend only on strengthening their spiritual lives but lead lives worthy emulating.

Delivering a sermon on Sunday, Reverend Dr Joseph Kadmos Kwesi Baisie, Head Pastor of the Fountain of Glory Assemblies of God Church, urged Christians to be a reflection of their maker by exhibiting traits that befitted a Christian.

He said behaviours such as gossiping, anger, theft, backbiting and other social vices contradicted the teachings of their maker adding that it those behaviours should cease the moment they decided to be followers of Christ.

The sermon was themed: "The Foundation of a Christian".

Rev Baisie said the future, one could have depended on the kind of foundation they laid in life, adding that people will only know the hidden foundation of their maker in them through their attitudes.

"So where you are now, might be as a result of the foundation you laid some time back", he emphasised.

“You cannot serve two masters at the same time and you cannot claim you have Christ in you and you will still be seen at odd places doing the wrong thing all the time", he said.

Rev Baisie encouraged Christians not to allow their background and traditions prevent them from being the light that would impact positively on others as well as the society.

"Some cultural practices and traditions can veer you off your Christian values, therefore, you need to have a renewing of the mind," he stressed.

He encouraged Christians not to rush in life but wait on God because He alone makes one prosper.

“Family members and friends will ridicule you as you have decided to live a godly life and nothing seems to go well, but I urge you not to throw in the towel yet, continue to cling on to God and have faith, it may delay but know that everything will add up soon and your patience will be worthwhile ", he stated.

GNA