By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Krobo (Ash), Jan 03, GNA – Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Anomah, Rector of the Spiritan University College at Ejisu, has called on Christians to lead the crusade against bribery and corrupt practices which have gained root in society, as they begin a new year in 2020.

He said bribery and corruption were acts Christ spoke against and which the Bible also condemned.

It was therefore, the core duty of every person who called himself or herself a Christian, to rise up and not only speak against it but also, desist from engaging in it.

Rev. Dr. Anomah made the call at a New Year Mass at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church at Krobo, in the Kwabre East Municipality.

He was worried that bribery and corruption were highly pervasive in society though majority of the people proclaimed to be Christians or believed in God.

Rev. Fr. Dr. Anomah said God was watching each and every one and the day of reckoning would surely come.

He prayed that the light of Christ would enlighten people in the country and free them from selfishness, greed, pride, unforgiving, corruption of any kind and all forms of immorality; and give the nation the joy, happiness and peace that only He, could give to the people.

At the St. Anthony Catholic Church, at Bosofour near Asante Mampong, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Oppong, the Parish Priest, entreated the congregation to learn from their mistakes in the year 2019, so as to amend their ways.

He encouraged them to be prayerful in the New Year, and conduct their lives very well to receive the blessings of God.

Rev. Fr. Oppong advised them to desist from laziness and procrastination in their life.

At St. Joseph Catholic Church, at Dompoase in the Asokwa Municipality Rev. Fr. Joseph K. Asante, advised Christians to be focused in life and be prayerful to seek the kingdom of God.

