Tsito (V/R), Sept. 6, GNA - Christians have been urged to prioritise issues of environmental safety and protection as they do for other doctrines and duties in their Christian life.



They have also been encouraged to do everything within their reach not to only maintain or protect the existing features of their environment but also to improve upon them and to make them better than they met them.

Reverend Dr Vivian Balasu Addo, Synod Moderator for Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), gave the advice when she addressed participants at the 2019 fourth Bi-Annual National Conference of the EPCG National Union of Good News Choirs at Tsito– Awudome in the Volta Region.

Rev Dr Balasu Addo, who spoke on the theme: “Improving upon our gains through selflessness, integrity and effective stewardship as choristers” said it was not enough to only protect the things God had endowed society with but also to improve upon them and make them better than they met them.

She said as Christians and choristers, it was their primary duty to evangelize and preach Christ to all manner of persons, adding, music was a powerful tool and when packaged well could do wonders in this aspect of soul winning.

She said “We must, as choristers be mindful of the way we conduct ourselves at all times and at all places we find ourselves, as this is the first form of evangelism we can preach to others even before we open our mouths to give the Word to them”.

Rev Dr Balasu Addo cautioned choristers to eschew vices such as hatred, backbiting, and other behaviours that had the potential of driving people away from Christ, reminding participants of the fact that the human voice, as a natural musical instrument, was also a gift from God, which had to be persevered, protected and improved upon.

Mr Michael Osei, National President of Good News Choirs, reiterated the importance of evangelism to the existence of the EPCG, emphasizing that every member of the Church must see it as a divine duty to either at group or individual levels reach out to the lost souls and bring them to salvation.

He urged members of the Good News Choirs to see this call as critical to their stewardship as Christians and choristers, saying, “As members of the Good News Choir, the EPCG needs every member to be available for the task of spreading the Gospel through witnessing, music, drumming and dancing”.

He said the Union, for the past years of its existence, had passed through a number of challenging moments, but it took the grace of God and support of leaders at all levels together with unwavering commitment of its entire membership to have come this far.

He used the opportunity to outdoor his vision; “Operation One Choir” to the participants tasking all existing Good News Choirs to intensify their evangelism activities to plant one new congregation of the EPCG each year, in which the Good News Choir would be planted and nurtured to grow.

