By Rihanna Adam, GNA



Accra, Oct 22, GNA - Prophet Alex Honestt Abbey Head pastor of Miracle Winners Chapel International (MWCI) has told Christians to take decisions based on their conviction in the word of Christ.

“As a Christian you must know Christ first, after which you know yourself and there is nothing you cannot do on earth.

“If you know Christ in your life and who you are, when people are discouraging you, their words will not stop you, when you go anywhere, any business partner you meet, any company they put you, you may see different people, but since you know yourself, no matter the fear, or panicking, you will come out successfully.”

Taking his quotations from Matthew Chapter 16 verse 12 to 18: “Then understood they how that he bade them not beware of the leaven of bread, but of the doctrine of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees? Pastor Abbey explained that knowing Christ as the Saviour and respecting it was enough for the person to be placed ahead of his opponents in any worldly.

He therefore called on Christians to respect every aspect of the Bible in terms of encouragement, humility and forgiveness in order to move the development and growth of the country to different levels,

He added that since Jesus knew who he was, when people started saying negative things about him that he was the Son of a carpenter, he wasn’t worried because of the humility that he had for the people around him.

Prophet Abbey also encouraged the youth to work hard to quickly forget about their beginnings as in life, every good thing begins with difficulties and challenges.

“Maintain focus with hardwork as it will all come to pass. “Life is not about your beginning, but the ending which matters most. Surely one day you shall overcome all your challenges since you know yourself”.

GNA