By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Aug 12, GNA - This year's second batch of Christian pilgrims left the country on Monday to embark on a seven-day visit to some of the historical and religious sites in Israel.

The team, which is led by Mr Paul Essien, the Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, comprised of 30 pilgrims from different denominations across the country and some staff of the Ministry.

Briefing the media before the departure at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra, Mr Essien said the trip would create avenues for the pilgrims to gain a deeper understanding of historical and symbolic connections to their faiths.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, said the journey would help the pilgrims to review and reposition their Christian lives in the service of God.

He urged them to comport themselves and abide by the rules and regulations at their various sites visit to avoid any untoward situations that would affect their image and the nation as well.

According to the Deputy Minister, the journey would help enrich the knowledge of the participants by gaining an appreciation of the realities in the teaching of the Bible.

He urged them to make good use of the trip and impact the knowledge acquired at their various denominations for better understanding of the Bible.

The pilgrims would engage in daily prayers and meditation at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible such as boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, Mount Carmel and the mountain of Prophet Elijah.

Mr Victor Satuh, the Marketing, Business and Product Development Manager, One People Travel, the agency assisting the Ministry for the pilgrimage, urged the pilgrims to adhere to the various security checks to be conducted at the checkpoints.

Some of the pilgrims, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency about their expectations, expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating their visit to the places they had been reading about in the Bible.

Mr Thomas Nimo Asamoah from the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hohoe said, “my expectation is to see the real teachings in the Bible and what makes the place a Holy land".

Elder Renner Awatey K. Noah, the National Prayer Co-ordinator, Holistic, Systematic Prayer Tower Group, said he was not going there as a tourist but to experience what the Bible teaches Christians to do.

"As a Christian I read the Bible every day, the visit will afford me the opportunity to visit the sites, see and understand them biblically," he added.

