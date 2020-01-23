news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Jan. 23, GNA - The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has launched its 90th Anniversary with a renewed focus of continuously contributing to national transformation and development.

The Council launched the anniversary on the theme: “90 years of Mobilising the Church for National Transformation: The Way Forward”.

At a media launch in Accra, the Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Chairman of the Council, said the celebrations had already been launched in the local churches.

It is, however, being done at the national level to ensure that everyone celebrates the Council’s impact over the years.

Most Reverend Boafo said as part of activities to mark the anniversary, there would be documentaries on CCG activities over the years, TV shows on topical issues, anniversary lectures, fundraising dinner and a thanksgiving service on October 25 to climax the events.

He said since this is an election year, the CCG has secured funding from Star Ghana Foundation to organize walks, fun games and other activities to bring all political parties on a single platform towards ensuring a peaceful election.

Rev Dr Cyril G.K. Fayose, the General Secretary of the CCG, said the Council, which was established on October 30, 1929 by five Churches now has a membership of 31 with many of the Member Churches’ congregation spread across the country.

He said: “We must admit without equivocation that the numerical growth of the Church does not correspond to the social transformation we see in the country”.

Rev Fayose said the theme for the anniversary was therefore, a call for a repositioning of the Church to spearhead the nation’s transformational agenda.

He said the Church’s topmost contribution to transformation would be to train a generation of people with high regard for integrity and righteousness, upholding Christian values of honesty, truthfulness, hard work and justice.

He said it was time for the Christians to concentrate efforts and resources on “alleviating poverty of our members and our communities and helping the needy find their feet.

Rev Fayose said the Council looked to a deeper engagement with all stakeholders and to get closer to all and sundry towards appreciating the work of CCG as it celebrated the 90th anniversary.

He noted that the challenges facing the country required a deliberate collaborative effort of all religious bodies and other stakeholders to deepen its activities to strengthen the prophetic voice of the Church and to work with all partners.

GNA