By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Bishop Philip Nartey, a member of the Vetting Committee, Christian Pilgrimage, has advised the second batch of this year’s pilgrims to abide by security rules and regulations in Israel to be safe.

“You are going to Israel as an Ambassador of the Gospel and of the nation and you need to abide by immigration rules and subject yourselves to the required security checks to avoid any embarrassing situation”, he added.

Bishop Nartey gave the advice on Monday at a pre-departure briefing for the Pilgrims, who were to embark on a one-week visit to some of the historical and religious sites in the Holy land of Israel, at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

The team comprised of 51 pilgrims from different denominations across the country and some staff of the Ministry.

Bishop Nartey, who is also a representative from the National Security, urged the travelers to work as a team and observe the required directions from the tour manager in Israel to avoid any unpleasant situation that would affect their image and the nation.

He encouraged them to make the best of the trip and impact the knowledge acquired to their various churches for better comprehension of the Bible.

The pilgrims would engage in daily prayers and meditation at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible, such as boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, Mount Carmel and the Mountain of Prophet Elijah.

Madam Mercy Sefakor Dzahene, the leader of the Delegation, said the first batch left the country on August 12, 2019 and were due back on Tuesday August 20, while the second batch were expected in the country on August 27.

Madam Dzahene, who is also the Pilgrimage Coordinator, said the trip would provide opportunities for the pilgrims to gain a deeper understanding of historical and symbolic connections to their faith.

Some of the pilgrims, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency about their expectations, expressed gratitude to government for facilitating the visit to the places they had been reading about in the Bible.

Reverend Samuel Amaning Kwarteng of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Bompata, in the Ashanti Region, said he expected to see the biblical locations he read in the Bible and further strengthen his faith.

He said the journey would help build his reflections on the word of God and give real time illustrations when preaching.

Reverend Godwin Boafo of the Nsuta Presbyterian Church of Ghana said the opportunity was a dream come true to visit the Holy land and hope to have an encounter with God and share experiences to the church members.

