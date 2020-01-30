news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - The Reverend Alexander Kwasi Acquah, General Overseer of the Christian Evangelical Ministry, has called on politicians to eradicate hate speech ahead of election 2020.

He said political parties and their followers should ‘plant’ peace and champion issue- based campaign that will promote peace and unity.

Rev. Acquah made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Wednesday.

He urged political party leaders to go about their campaigns with circumspection to safeguard the peace the country was enjoying.

Rev. Acquah advised them to avoid politics of insults and attacks on personalities and rather do campaigns that address issues which would bring development to all Ghanaians.

“It is very important for political party leaders to focus more on articulating their policies to woo voters rather than to engage in hate speech that divides the country,” he said.

The General Overseer urged Ghanaians to cultivate the spirit of love, peace, harmonious living and sustainable development as we enter year 2020.

He urged the youth to avoid the ‘get-rich-quick’ attitude and go into productive venture, which would help improve their standard of living.

GNA