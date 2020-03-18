news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA - The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has asked all member churches to find appropriate ways other than meeting in chapels to reach out to their members with God’s Word.

“We encourage pastors to make use of the internet and reach their members in the comfort of their homes, ” the Council said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, its General Secretary.

Where possible, live streaming of preaching should be adopted, the statement said.

“Prayer meetings can be held online to pray with God’s people. Our inability to meet in large numbers should not stop the preaching of the Word and prayer”.

Meanwhile, the Council has called on all Ghanaians to remain calm and avoid panic decisions.

It also advised people not to allow fear to influence their actions and inactions, adding that in such trying moments, faith in God would bring the desired victory that “we all pray for”.

“This is the time to deepen our faith in God and reflect on our personal relationship with Him. Let us take advantage of the period to examine ourselves as children of God.”

The Council encouraged all not to entertain fear in them “because Jesus is still Lord of every situation”.

GNA