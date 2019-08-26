news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Aug. 26, GNA - The Women's Ministry wing of the Sekondi District of the Christian Council of Ghana has supported the Female Prisons at Sekondi with various household items.

The Women's Ministry presented boxes of sanitary pads, carbolic soap, sacks of washing powder, tooth brushes and paste, packs of toilet rolls, dozens of ladies panties and sandals.

The rest are, four cartons of soft drinks, loaves of bread, dough nuts, bags of pure water and 20 bowls of gari.

Mrs Sarah Naana Van-Ess, the Western Regional President of the Group, who led a team of women from ten branches of the Council, said the support was in fulfilment of a portion of the scriptures which enjoins Christians to minister to the needs of such people in society.

She said, "We decided to minister unto the physical needs of the inmates so that on the day of reckoning Christ will not query us of not visiting Him in prison".

Reverend John Ernest Kwofie, the Regional Chairman of the Christian Council of Churches, advised the inmates not to let their present situation take them away from the things of God but rather encourage them in their efforts, rely on His forgiveness as well as learn to forgive their fellows.

He said there are many beautiful and pleasant things in the Lord Jesus Christ for all those who trust in Him and entreated the inmates to work with the word of God and renew their faith.

Reverend Kwofie said Ephesians three and Ezekiel One in the New and Old Testament attests to the many rewards for righteous and good living and urged believers and the inmates to press on for the internal glory.

He also called on all churches to join the Council to enable them make a positive influence on society.

GNA