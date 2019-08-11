news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan/Bright Asiama Ofori, GNA



Takoradi, Aug. 11, GNA - The Deputy Minister for Health, Mr. Alexander K. K. Abban has urged members of the Association of Anglican Church Choirs – Ghana to remain steadfast despite the challenges in the contemporary world.

The Minister who was addressing the 14th Biennial National Conference of the Association of Anglican Church Choirs -Ghana, in Takoradi said "our traditions as a people are fast crumbling, but the word of God hasn't changed that much and as choristers who are seen as vessels of salvation and edification, you must empower yourself in these revolving times.

Mr Abban, who spoke on the theme of the conference, "Socio- cultural change and its impact on the contemporary chorister", noted that there were social, cultural, political and economic issues distracting Christians from the purpose of God in the contemporary world, adding "do not let the changes of the world affect you ".

He admonished the choristers to make time in rendering their service for the purpose which they were called to glorify God, "remain in unity and steadfast in order to fulfil the purpose of God and rescue perishing souls through your songs".

Reverend Canon Anthony Eiwuley, Provincial Secretary of the Church of the Province of West Africa said the effects of socio-cultural changes had adversely affected economic and social groups in the world.

He explained, that the radical changes in the realm of communication derived from the revolution in communication technologies had become one of the major developments in the 21st century.

Rev. Canon Eiwuley noted that social changes in the field of technology, economic and cultural transformation have come together to give rise to a new network society which everyone must be mindful.

He said some of the core functions of a church choir was to lead the congregational song, to sing music that the congregation cannot sing, to serve as a small group in the church for faith formation, to sing beautiful and challenging music to glorify God, and to edify the congregation.

Rev Canon. Eiwuley noted that without the congregation, there would be no choir and that as choristers, they owed the church an obligation to render their God given talents for the growth of the Anglican Church.

He said music played an important role in church service and advised them not to let the changes in the 21st century affect their singing ministry.

The Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church, Right Reverend Alexander Kobina Asmah for his his part, stressed that "the world is indeed changing, the society is changing and this is affecting our culture and traditions. It is high time we positioned and embraced ourselves with firmness and positive change without changing the fundamentals of our doctrines and beliefs".

He urged the church to establish music schools for the youth and children to promote music of old.

GNA