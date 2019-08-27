news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 27, GNA - Dasebre Atamafowiese Bonja II, Omanhene of Chonke Traditional Area in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region has reiterated appeals for a bridge over the Oti River.

He said the construction of a bridge over the River was the only way to open up the place and improve economic growth of the Oti Region.

Dasebre Atamafowiese made the appeal when he and his elders paid a courtesy call on Nana Owusu Yeboa, the Oti Regional Minister at his residence at Dambai.

He also asked for potable water for the District as it battled with inadequate water supply.

Dasebre Atamafowiese said people in the area, especially women and children, spent much time in search of potable water, taking them away from their economic activities and called for the situation to be addressed.

Nana Owusu Yeboah told the chiefs that some investors had expressed interest in constructing the bridge, and that, feasibility studies had also been done by a Dutch company and documents on financial terms sent to the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister said the financial terms were being examined at the Ministry of Finance, after which construction agreement would be signed for work to begin in 2020.

GNA