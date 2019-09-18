news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Elizabeth Ofosu, GNA



Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – China would continue to strengthen its cooperation with Ghana and build on the long history of friendship, Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has said.

"Presently, China-Ghana cooperation is in a period of rapid development. Let us work together to strengthen our exchanges and cooperation to set a good example of a win-win situation between the two countries."

Mr Shi said this during a performance by the Zhengzhou Cultural Exchange Troupe at the National Theatre, dubbed: "The Special Show Glory of the Shaolin Temple," with Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, as the Guest of Honour.

He noted that since President Akufo-Addo attended the Beijing Summit on China-Africa Cooperation, and a state visit to China in September, last year, a lot of progress had been made in economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He said the programme was part of activities to mark the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, this year, hence the major overseas celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The programme was attended by a number of state dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps, who were entertained to martial arts performances, especially Kungfu.

GNA