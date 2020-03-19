news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Samfo Aduam (Ash), March 18, GNA - Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana (RRIG), a non-governmental organisation spearheading the welfare of children in Ghana, has launched its version of Children’s Parliament in the Bekwai Municipality.

The initiative aims to empower children to lead advocacy and campaign on issues affecting them in the area.

It is also in fulfilment of Article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that, “The state shall assure to the child who is capable of forming his or her own views, the right to express those views freely in all matters affecting the child, the views of the child being given due weight in accordance with age and maturity of the child.”

Madam Aba Oppong, the Executive Director of RRIG, speaking at the ceremony said everybody including children, needed good governance to ensure peace, prosperity and development in their communities and homes, adding, “Where there is no good governance, there is chaos and anarchy.”

She said children needed to understand that dialogue with everyone, including; one's opponent, was better than resorting to violence.

The RRIG had in the last three years selected school girls from 10 schools in the municipality to participate in camps, where their confidence was built through discussions on assertiveness skills, good communication skills and understanding the changes of their body from puberty to adulthood.

Two children from the Sanfo Aduam M/A Junior High School were selected to participate in the national inauguration of the Children’s Parliament and the 30th anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child held in Accra last year.

Madam Oppong called on duty-bearers to reaffirm commitment towards the realization of children’s right to improve the lives of the Ghanaian child.

Mr. Chirstopher Dappah, Vice President of the Ghana NGOs Coalition on the Rights of the Child (GNCRC), advised children to keep to lifestyles that would make them responsible adults in the future.

He urged children to uphold their basic rights to life, health, be innovative and take their studies seriously to achieve academic goals.

Master Enoch Boadi of Samfo Aduam JHS was elected the speaker for the children’s parliament in the Bekwai Municipality.

