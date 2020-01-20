news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all chieftaincies within the country, including; chieftaincies of foreign nationals within Ghana to unite to drive growth at the local levels.

The state at the local levels, he said, was embodied by chiefs, hence unity among all chieftaincy institutions could promote easy mobilisation of the people to work to drive growth.

He said this as at a cultural event organised by Alhaji Hamza Peregrino Brimah VIII, the Oba of Yoruba-Ghana, to confer chieftaincy titles to prominent Yoruba personalities living in Ghana on Sunday in Accra.

Dr Bawumia said it was important that Ghana and Nigeria realised the important role chiefs played in enhancing development and called on the two countries to strengthen the relationships that existed between their cultural values so they could support each other.

“This conferment programme is a beautiful one that shows the similarity between the culture of Ghana and Nigeria. We are one people, so let’s not allow others to separate us,” he said.

The Vice President said Ghana had longstanding relations with Nigeria, and housed the Yorubas when they arrived in Ghana from Ife, Nigeria in the 17th century in areas such as Teshie, Osu, and Tema.

He encouraged the new Chiefs conferred with titles to develop relations with the Ghanaian Chiefs and collaborate with them to develop their individual communities.

Thirty male and 15 female Chiefs that were conferred included; Mr David Ibikunle Alex-Duduyemi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ideal Insurance Brokers as the Bobaselu of Oodua, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Vanderpuije as the Baba Adinni and Balogun, Alhaja Risikatu Vanderpuije as the Iyalode, Alhaji Tawfeek Wahab as the Olori Odoo, and Alhaji Suraka Lawal as Agba Akin Bobajiroro.

Others were; Alhaji Silifa Suleman, as the Yeye Tayese, Alhaji Taofiki Wahab Afodun as the ‘Olori Odo', Elder McFelix Modupe Alaye, the CEO of McFAL Company Limited as the ‘Bobashewa’, Dr Bayo Albert Asaolu, the Chief Operating Officer of Next International Magazine as the ‘Aare Mayeu Mayegun', all of Ghana.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, Nigeria, who graced the occasion as the ‘Royal Father of the Day’ expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana for uniting the diaspora especially through its ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Ghana for welcoming and accommodating natives of other countries for years,” he said.

He said Ghana and Nigeria shared a common heritage, especially as the Gas had their roots in Nigeria and needed to develop the relations between them to enhance development.

