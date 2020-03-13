news, story, article

Kumasi, March 13, GNA - Chiefs and other traditional leaders have been urged to show keen interest and take active part in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) educational campaigns to help prevent the spread of the disease in their communities.



Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC), who made the call said chiefs should strive to keep themselves abreast with the prevention messages being issued by the government and health experts to educate their subjects to stem the spread of the disease in their areas.

Addressing the first meeting of the House for this year in Kumasi on Friday, he said the outbreak of the disease in the country should be a concern of all.

Togbe Afede commended government for measures taken so far, to respond to the outbreak of the disease in the country and said the release of an amount of $ 100 million by government to fight the disease was laudable.

He appealed to those who would be put in-charge to make judicious use of the funds to ensure that Ghanaians had adequate information on the disease and take necessary steps to protect themselves.

The chiefs as part of efforts to demonstrate their commitment to adhere to preventive measures, which had been introduced by the government as part of the educational campaigns, did not shake hands with each other during the meeting.

