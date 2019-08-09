news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - Mr E. Amatie Akuete, Ag President of the GaDangme Council has urged Chiefs and leaders to emulate the leadership qualities and virtues of King Tackie Tawiah I.

He said the Kings qualities of bravery, hardwork, honesty and interest to serve the people he ruled, was a rare virtue that was lacking in present leadership, be it political or traditional, adding that, he was optimistic that these virtues when adopted would aid in the socio-economic development of families, communities and the nation at large.

Mr Akuete gave the advice at a lecture series organised by the Kwabena Nketia Centre for Africana Studies (KNCAS) of the African University Collage of Communication (AUCC), in partnership with the GaDangme Council, in honour of King Tackie Tawiah I.

The first of a series of lectures was on the theme “sharing knowledge with the people”, which sought to bring alive the history and leadership qualities of King Tackie Tawiah I, who ruled the GaDangmes for 40 years from 1862 to 1902, bringing a lot of changes to the GaDangme community and the nation at large.

Mr Akuete noted that honesty, transparency and good listening skills were good leadership qualities, advising that “leaders should not lead as though they did not need the contribution of others.

“Consult when you need to and build a wealth of knowledge around you as a leader,’ he said.

He also adviced the youth, especially those within the GaDangme traditional area, to invest their time into reading and seeking knowledge, most importantly about the history, cultures and traditions of great personalities, who had imparted knowledge to the world and their communities.

He urged the youth to consult the elderly for advice and knowledge and not to think they know it all.

Rev. Professor Phillip Laryea, of the Akrofi Christalller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, in his address noted that, the rich culture and traditions of the Ga state in poetry and literature dated as far back as the 1700’s, adding that, much more needs to be exploited about the GaDangmes.

He said the resilience of the King toward the influx of foreign trade, his fight to secure the Sakumono lagoon together with other fresh water bodies were areas which needed to be reconsidered, looking at the depletion of lagoons, rivers and lakes within the Greater Accra Region in recent times.

Rev Laryea said the preservation and renovation of the King’s Museum was of great importance, and that, it would help preserve historical materials and other relics which had been left to deteriorate and waste away over the years.

He also entreated religious bodies and other stakeholders to work together to preserve the rich culture of the GaDangbes.

Mrs Bella Ahu, President, Ghana Tourism Federation, said event such as this, gave opportunity to the younger generation to be enlightened on the rich culture and understand where they had come from to properly prepare for the future.

She said the youth must not throw away their culture for foreign ones but rather protect it for the world to value what they had as a people.

GNA