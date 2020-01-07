news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Ho, Jan. 7, GNA – The Chiefs and People of Ho-Dome in the Asogli Traditional Area have organized a thanksgiving service to climax the successful unification process to end of three decades of disagreement over its alignment to the Asogli paramountcy.

The service held at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Ho is to thank the almighty God for a successful unification process, which started about three years ago.

The decision by Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Dufia of Dome, in 1989 to go with the political interference that reverted the paramountcy to Ho-Bankoe, divided the community with a faction wanting Dome to maintain its place as warriors of the Asogli State, while the other sought the paramountcy.

The disagreement affected rapid socioeconomic development of the Asogli State, especially, Dome.

Those against Bankoe’s paramountcy exhibited open rebellion in diverse ways, including, instituting a separate annual Yam Festival, whiles staying away from all other development engagements of the Asogli State.

Rev Father Felix Mawusi Ateppor, the Parish Priest of St. Cecilia Catholic Church commended the Chiefs and People of Dome for taking the bold step to unite and bring people to the community.

He said the Ho Community was one family with Dome not being an exception and they must remain unity to drive developmental activities in the area.

He urged residents of the community to cooperate with the chiefs and elders and embrace any developmental projects initiated.

Rev Father Ateppor called on them to forgive one another and let love hold them together in peace and urged the Chief to continue to exhibit love among themselves to promote peaceful co-existence.

Togbe Howusu, also the "Awafiaga" of Asogli State, said the unification was something the good Lord has purposed to happen and he was excited this had taken place during his reign as Chief.

He said the process to unify the faction was initiated, when the Church was celebrating its 40th Anniversary some years back.

He commended the leadership of the Church for their continuous support and prayers in the trying moments of the community.

He said the division caused havoc on relations, families, clans and friends and this impeded progress and development in Ho-Dome Township for a long time.

“The Dynamism and Glory of Ho-Dome was lost,” Togbe Howusu lamented during a durbar held to climax the unification process, preceded by several months of mediation.

He said several attempts at unification were undertaken by groups and individuals but with minimal success until few years ago when the community, “on its own accord” decided to resolve the impasse, and jointly produced and undertook a memorandum of understanding in July 2019.

GNA