Tamale, Sept 04, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Diare and its environs in the Savelugu Municipality in the Northern Region have appealed to government to create a new constituency in the area.

They said “the creation of this new constituency will ease the pressure on the Savelugu constituency in terms of development as well as give the people a fair share of the national-cake”.

They said the area also had enough population and land size to be elevated to the status of a constituency.

The Chiefs and people made the appeal on Tuesday in a statement issued and signed by Alhaji Abdullai Abukari, the Chief of Daire and other 19 Chiefs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.

According to the statement, the constituency extended from Nabogu to Kukobila with eight distinctive paramouncies including; Diare, Saakpuli, Zosali, Pigu, Gushei, Tuunayili, Dikpungni and Nyimbungu, which all pay allegiance to the Ya-Naa.

“Our population in the said area is enough for the creation of a new constituency” it indicated.

The statement, made reference to the 2010 National Population and Housing Census, and indicated that the population of Diare recorded a total population of 12,666 in addition to the other surrounding towns and asserted that the population would have been about 42,000 as at 2010, compared to the Kumbungu district and constituency which has total population of 39,341 as at 2010.

The statement further indicated that the area had vast land for both livestock and crop production and contained tourists sites such as the Saakpuli slave market, Tuunaayili, the former seat of the old Dagomba kingdom, the oxbow lake at Zonchangni among others.

“We the chiefs and people of Diare and its environs strongly believe that, the convincing reasons adduced to resolve to petition government for the creation of a new constituency for us will be treated with the sense of urgency it deserves” it appealed.

