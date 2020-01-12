news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

New Abirem (E/R), Jan. 12, GNA – A thanksgiving service to raise funds to support the Neighbourhood Watch Committee of New Abirim was held on Sunday at the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The programme was attended by all the local churches in the area to contribute their quota to motive the committee members to give of their best.

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem and the Acting Akyem Kotoku Gyaasehene, organised the ceremony and said the church played a key role in the progress of every country.

He said it was the duty of everyone to report strange characters to the Neighbourhood Watch Committee to help arrest them to prevent crimes in the community.

He appealed to the District Assembly to rehabilitate all town roads to ensure free movement of people, goods and services, which could go a long way to reduce crime.

Obrempong Kyeretwie called for more police officers to be posted to the area adding that he had allocated land for the construction of a police barracks to help solve the accommodation challenge.

He said the Traditional Council had passed a regulation to prevent commercial motor riders, popularly known as 'Okada,' from working after 2200 hours.

That, he said, was to help minimise the rampant armed robbery cases in the community and called on the Assembly to provide more streetlights for the community.

GNA