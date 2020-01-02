news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Horti (V/R), Jan. 02, GNA - Mr. George Ahiaho, 45, an Accra based businessman has been out-doored as the 'Dugia', divisional chief of Horti in the Avenor Traditional Area in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region with the stool name, Togbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV.

Also outdoored was another businesswoman, Ms Jemima Hetsa Abadzidovi, 52, as the Queen Mother of Horti under the stool name Mama Nyafieve III.

They both swore the oath of allegiance to the three kingmaker divisions in the Avenor Traditional Area.

Togbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV, a native of Tovi, born on 24th April 1974 succeeded Togbui Ladzekpo III who died and was buried in 2016.

Togbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV pledged to uphold all the customs of the land and work hard to ensure the development of the area.

He promised to prioritise skills development of the youth, poverty alleviation, quality education and quality health care among others for the people.

Mama Nyafieve said the experience gathered over the years as a businesswoman would be used to empower women for growth.

“My personal consideration for accepting to undertake this traditional leadership role of the Tetteh-Gefu royalty at this time of my age stems from the fact that the wrinkles on my shin are hiding layers of wisdom and knowledge which would go a long way in promoting women empowerment with employable skills for my people,” she said.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South said he would continue to give traditional authorities due recognition and would involve them in local governance for the growth of the District.

Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South restated his commitment to lobbying for projects for the area.

Togbui Gbeworza ll, the development Chief of Afife Traditional Area and Chief Executive of Wilkado group of companies who chaired the occasion commended the people of the area for making the installation and outdooring peaceful.

Present at the ceremony were chiefs and queen mothers from the three divisions of Avenor and other traditional areas including Togbui Vizaze Adjaho V, the “awadada” of Ziope traditional area, political and religious leaders, youth groups, and residents of Horti.

