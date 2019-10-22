news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Oct. 22, GNA – Nana Opare Kwaafo I, the Kyidomhene of Aburi Atweasin in the Akuapim South District of the Eastern Region has pledged to provide the Nsawam Police with free fuel for their operations for a year.

He said the gesture was to support the Police to combat crimes such as armed robbery, ‘wee’ smoking and other nefarious activities so as to create a good image for the area.

Nana Opare Kwaafo, who is also the Managing Director of Jilcon Construction Limited made the pledge in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Nsawam Police celebrated their annual West African Security Services Association (WASSA) at Nsawam on Friday.

He urged the police personnel, especially the young officers to be obedient, loyal and obey instruction from their superior officers and avoid taking the law into their hands.

Superintendent Marian Osei Adu Owusu, the Nsawam Municipal Police Commander said they significantly improved on their response to complaints and engaged in expeditious investigations of cases reported to the Station.

She said the Nsawam Police Station keep receiving intermittent crime complaints because some convicts who finished serving their prison terms at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons found shelter in the municipality and continued with their nefarious activities.

Supt Adu Owusu said other challenges facing them was the phenomenon of chieftaincy disputes and appealed to parties to use lawful means to seek redress instead of violent approach and that any person who violated the laws would be dealt with.

She said the Police Administration had acquired a land to construct municipal headquarters for the Nsawam Police since their current offices were not spacious and appealed to the Assembly, well-meaning Ghanaians, corporate bodies and philanthropists for support.

Supt Adu Owusu called on the public to continue to volunteer information to the Police to help fight crime, while encouraging communities to form neighbourhood watch committees to assist the security personnel.

ACP Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah, the Divisional Commander for Kibi who graced the occasion commended the Nsawam Police for their efforts in reducing crime in the area and called on other chiefs to emulate the sample of Nana Opare Kwaafo to assist the Police in their activities.

GNA