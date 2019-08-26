news, story, article

Kete Krachi, Aug. 26, GNA - Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area of the Oti Region has lauded World Vision Ghana (WVG) and its partners for promoting quality education among basic school children in the Krachi East and West Districts of the region.

He said the impact of World Vision’s support cannot be quantified, adding the organisation needed to be supported to deliver on its mission and goals to the people of the area.

Nana Besemunah noted this when some 100 basic school girls from the area involved in a holiday camp meeting organised by WVG, paid a courtesy on him at his palace at Kete Krachi, alongside WVG officials, camp facilitators and some elders, marking one of the camp closure programmes.

The beneficiaries were picked from over 20 Krachi West District rural communities for this third annual week-long camp on the theme, ‘empowering the girl-child for responsible living’.

The Krachiwura was of the view that the camp was a platform for the young girls not only to explore and unearth their talents and potentials, but also to be groomed for life insights as future leaders of their various communities and the society.

He therefore charged the girls to remain disciplined, learn hard and remain focused with their books.

Nana Besemunah also reminded the girls on the importance of the skills and knowledge they acquired at the camp and to make use of such a resource to improve their lot now and the future in communities.

Mr Sasu Brako, Education Project and Life Skills Officer in-charge of the Krachi Cluster, WVG, briefed the Chief and his elders on the essence of the camp, describing it as not only successful, but also rewarding for the girls, many of whom had not had such an opportunity in their lives before.

Mr. Brako mentioned goal setting, decision making, emotional and mental changes, art, craft and pastries making, sports and games as well as digital literacy as some of the topics and skills imparted into the young girls.

He expressed appreciation to the Krachiwura in particular and his Krachi Traditional Council for their immense support towards the success of the camp.

He also thanked the chief for the opportunity for the girls interacting with him and the other chiefs, saying such an encounter would not only leave a lasting and positive impression in the girls' minds, but also motivate them to learn harder to achieve greater heights.

Ms Magdalene Onikple, representing her peers, thanked the Krachiwura for the chance, and assured him they would put into practice the skills and advice offered and learn hard to become responsible citizens for the area and the nation.

