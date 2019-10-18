news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 18, GNA - Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has urged Ghanaians to strive for excellence in nation’s building.

She said in a nation where excellence was rewarded, mediocrity would be shrunk and greatness would beckon.

“A national commitment to excellence will mean that we all expect the best from each other; that excuses will not do; and everyone will be held to the same high standards,” Justice Akuffo stated in her presentation at the University of Ghana 2019 Alumni Lecture on the theme “Quest for Excellence”.

The Event was organised by the University of Ghana Alumni Association (UGAA) and Chaired by Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana.

The lecture touched on five areas -resistance to positive change; effective deployment of new technologies as a result of huge investment required to execute tasks; and how to strategize to achieve excellence.

The Chief Justice encouraged Ghanaians to celebrate excellence, to invariably tell others to do less was to shirk one’s duty to oneself, community and nation.

She said excellence was demanded from everybody, and that, the Judicial Service of Ghana had chosen to walk the path of excellence by using information and communication technology (ICT) tools to deliver expeditious justice.

“Also, everybody should work towards making Ghana grow to reflect the famous declaration ‘we are free forever’!”

Justice Akuffo urged students of the University of Ghana to embrace positive mind-sets in their endeavours.

Justice Akuffo, who cautioned students on misuse of social media, on the other hand, encouraged them to be abreast with technology.

Mr Richard Obeng Okrah, Chairman of UGAA, called on the alumni of the University to stand and be counted with their time and treasure to the benefit of their alma mater.

He said currently, they were aware that Alumni allegiances were more focused on their Halls of Residence; and that while maintaining their Hall allegiances, it was time to coalesce efforts to leverage diversity in the greater interest of their Alma Mater.

“Our history and heritage demand that as Alumni, ancient and modern, we do more to be part of the future of this great institution”, he added.

He said the Alumni Re-Connect Fund was to organize a mega-fund raising initiative in the immediate term to solicit funds from a critical mass of at least 150,000 Alumni of the University, corporate institutions, multilateral agencies, governmental and non-governmental agencies, as well as the public to raise an amount of GH₵ 200 million for the University.

He said they were also collaborating with the Alumni Relations Office of the University to provide a database of Alumni who would be contacted to make donations on a portal that was being developed, saying, the money raised would be their direct Endowment to the University.

He noted that in the short to medium term, they planned to issue another GH₵ 500 million with amortization structures to potential investors for investment in hostels.

He said details of these fundraising initiatives would be spelt out shortly in a ‘Road Show’, scheduled to start before the end of the year.

