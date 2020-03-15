news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 15, GNA – Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, has signed a book of condolence in the memory of the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area.

The Chief Imam said his visit to Hohoe was to mourn with the Gbi Traditional Council and to honour the memory of the late Togbega Gabusu whom he described as “forgiving and accommodating”.

Sheikh Sharubutu said if humanity understood the divine words of God, there would be peace in the world adding that “when God decided to address us as members of the human community, he did not discriminate, hence calling us with one identity as human beings.”

There was no reason, he said, to continue fighting with one another because of diversity.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council who expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam and his delegation for the honour said, “the Gbis and the Gbi Traditional Area by nature are peace loving people and have opened their arms to people from all walks of life”





The Chief Imam was accompanied by Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy, Members and Executives of Council of Zongo Chiefs and the leadership and members of the Hohoe Zongo community.

