Assin Bereku (C/R), Jan 30, GNA - Nana Kwaku Anokye II, the Abakomahene of Assin Bereku Traditional Area in the Assin North District of the Central Region has distributed farming equipment to youth in agriculture in the area.

The equipment, are; 100 Knapsack spraying machines, 100 Machetes and 100 pairs of Wellington boots valued at GH¢5000.00.

Nana Anokye II said creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth was his priority, adding that the move was among others to help young graduates to learn more skills and generate interest that would propel them to choose agriculture as a profession.

Investing in people especially the youth according to him, was the surest way to prevent the youth from exerting their youthfulness into unproductive and illegal ventures.

He cautioned:"If we do not in good time fashion out effective, sustainable programmes for these vibrant, creative young people to work, we could be having a major social problem on our hands.

"It could be a potentially explosive situation with dire consequences beyond Africa,” he added.

He said the country could experience famine, if the youth in the agricultural sector were denied the necessary motivation and questioned government’s inability at putting more policies to encourage and deal with food production deficit to discourage the importation especially.

He charged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and also appealed to traditional leaders to be proactive in addressing concerns of the youth especially on job creation.

Kofi Adjei, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the Chief and Assin Breku Traditional Council for the kind gesture and promised prudent usage of the equipment.

