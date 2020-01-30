news, story, article

Assin Bereku (C/R), Jan. 30, GNA - Nana Kwaku Anokye II, the Abakomahene of Assin Bereku Traditional Area in the Assin North District of the Central Region has distributed farming equipment to youth in agriculture in the Assin Breku community.

The equipment are 100 Knapsack spraying machines, 100 Machetes and 100 pair of Wellington boots valued at over GH¢5000.00.

Nana Kwaku Anokye II said creating jobs for the unemployed youth was his outmost priority, adding that the move was among others to help young graduates to learn more skills and generate interest that will propel them to choose agriculture as a profession.

Investing in people especially the youth according to him was the surest way to systematically and sustainably prevent the youth from exerting their youthfulness into an unproductive and illegal ventures.

He cautioned: "If we do not in good time fashion out effective, sustainable programmes for these vibrant, creative young people to work, we could be having a major social problem on our hands”.

"It could be a potentially explosive situation with dire consequences”, he added.

Nana further reiterated that, the country will experience famine if we not motivate the youth in the agricultural sector.

He charged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and also appealed to all the traditional leaders in the country to be proactive in addressing concerns of the youth especially on job creation.

Kofi Adjei a beneficiary expressed his gratitude to the Chief and Assin Breku Traditional Council for the kind gesture and promised prudent usage of the equipment.

