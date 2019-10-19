news, story, article

By Alex OforiAgyekum



Otiahkrom–Homedakrom (E/R), Oct. 19, GNA – Nana Otiah II, the Chief of Otiakrom-Homedakrom, has commended Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation for his effort of providing communities with social amenities.

Apostle Agbalenyo provided a hospital, an ambulance and a school block to serve Otiakrom-Homedakrom and its surrounding communities-Okyerekomfo, Katapor, Bodumase, Dedeman, Kwadjokrom, Nsankye all in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

Nana Otiah made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when he met his subjects to discuss developmental projects such as; the construction of a market, a library and a lorry park, for which lands were offered by the traditional authorities of the area.

He appealed to the Department of Feeder Roads to tar the 22-kilometre road from Pokuase to Amanfrom, off the main Nsawam-Aburi trunk road, to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

Apostle Agbalenyo, who later conducted the GNA round the hospital, said it would serve over 20 communities, whose sick members previously had to travel long distances to seek medical attention at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Nsawam Government Hospital and Amasaman Hospital.

He said the provision of the hospital and the school were his personal contributions for the socio-economic development of the area.

