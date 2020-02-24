news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Awutu Bawjiase (C/R), Feb.24, GNA - Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as a way of making orphans feel a sense of belonging to society, celebrated more than 100 orphans.

The orphans are inmates of the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home, at Awutu-Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The celebration dubbed “New Year Party”, comprised a buffet, donation of assorted items and ¢5,000.00, holding of a dancing competition, and other fun having and educative activities for the children.

The donated items worth ¢15,000.00 were toiletries, rice, sugar, clothing and footwear, cooking oil, washing and bathing soap, drinks, biscuits, tooth paste and tooth brush, tin tomatoes, mackerel and detergents.

The foster parents of the Home were also given African print cloth to encourage them to take better care of the children.

Nana Dankawoso I, who is also the Traditional Chief (Omanhene Kyeame) of Asante Juaben Traditional Area, said it was necessary to devise means to help needy children so that they could become responsible citizens and contribute to national development in future.

He believed children were the responsibility of all and not just of their parents, hence encouraged everyone to support children of others to secure their welfare.

“People should not only help those they are related to. Helping other people brings enormous blessings and so I have never lacked since I started helping orphans, widows and prisoners,” he said.

Nana Dankawoso advised the children not to underrate themselves, but have faith in God for a fulfilled life.

“Let’s learn to say, it is well with my soul, whenever we are faced with difficulty and be content with the fact that we have life, because that gives us hope,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, the Executive Chairman of Kinapharma Limited, for registering all the children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme and supporting them quarterly with medical supplies.

Mr Osei Owusu, the Administrator of the Home and the children prayed for longer life and prosperity for Nana Dankawoso, his family and partners.

As a result of the support, he said some of the inmates were furthering their education in the University of Cape Coast, University of Development Studies, and Accra Technical University with one being Master’s Degree holder.

Mr Owusu said: “Sometimes, Nana on his way to another town using our road, just calls us over the phone to meet him for money to take care of the children after all the great support. Why won’t God bless such a man and keep him in good health?”

Mr Stephen Kwame Quaye, the District Chief Executive of the Awutu-Senya West District, expressed gratitude to Nana Dankawoso for making children of the Home a part of his family.

He said the nation needed more people like him to help government to sponsor needy, but brilliant students.

He gave an assurance that the Home would get adequate security and street lights.

The Countryside Children's Welfare Home is a privately owned home with more than 100 inmates and has educational facility up to Junior High School Three, Sporting facilities and an accommodation for the inmates.

GNA