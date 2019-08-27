news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Bobikuma (C/R), Aug. 27, GNA - Mr Yawson Otoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikson Properties Agency Limited, has donated 500 bags of cement and five packets of roofing sheets for the construction of community centres in Agona West District.

The beneficiary communities are Lower Bobikuma, Agona Kwamang, Agona Nkum, Agona Abodom and Agona Upper Bobikuma.

Mr Otoo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was his contribution towards the completion of the projects in the five communities.

He said government should not be left alone to shoulder the responsibility of providing development projects and that the time has come for the well-to-do to contribute their quota to improve the living standards of the people.

Mr Otoo called on the citizens living at home and abroad to extend their support towards the development of the area.

He said he has put in place plans to bring investors from outside the country to establish companies in Agona West to create job opportunities for the youth while assuring the people of Agona Nkum of reshaping their football field to promote and unearth sports talents.

The CEO appealed to the chiefs and landowners to make land available for investors.

Nana Nyakoh Etuah III, the Chief of Agona Nkum, also Obaatan of Nyakrom Traditional Area and Nana Kofi Yeboah VIII, the Chief of Lower Bobikuma, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the five communities, expressed gratitude to the CEO for the support.

Nana Etuah appealed to other charitable individuals and institutions to extend their support to self-help projects initiated by the people in the communities to enhance their living conditions.

GNA