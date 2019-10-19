news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Georgina Agyen



Koforidua, Oct 19, GNA - Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), has donated assorted items to institutions and a community water system in Koforidua.

The items included; a set of musical instruments to the Oti Boateng Senior High School Regimental Band, computers and accessories to the Municipal Directorate of Education and a water system to Korle-Nkwanta, a community in the municipality.

Supported by a group called “friends of Baafi”, to make the presentation at separate ceremonies, he said the gesture was to give back to society where he was nurtured and urged the beneficiaries to use them for the intended purpose.

Mr Baafi who has declared his intention to contest the upcoming primaries of the NPP in New Juaben South constituency said the donation formed part of series of support planned by the “Friends of Baafi” to improve the standard of education in the area.

He however refuted allegations that they were doing all that because of his ambition to become the parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election and added that “I have been in this philanthropic business long ago.

The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Apau Gyasi, urged the students of Oti Boateng SHS to take their studies to justify the investment that government made in them.

