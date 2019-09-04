news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Kpone (GAR), Sept 4, GNA - The Centre for National Culture in collaboration with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has organized a health promotion outreach programme for residents of Kpone on sea.



The programme is on the theme: “Using Culture to Promote Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being Among Ghanaians”.

Miss Sandra Boison, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director, Centre for National Culture, told the Ghana News Agency that her outfit’s aim was to achieve cultural, social and community outcomes that could impact the lives of local residents.

Miss Boison added that they saw it prudent to use the Homowo festive period to educate residents on the need to keep their environment clean while providing them with free health screening comprising of HIV testing, body mass index, malaria, hemoglobin level and eye screening among others.

The programme also saw members of the community donating blood to the Tema General Hospital Blood Bank.

She encouraged residents to voluntarily visit health institutions for routine checkups for early detection of sicknesses as that could help the country to achieve the SDG3 which aims at promoting healthy eating and healthy living.

Madam Ruth Adiasany, Assistant Director at KKMA, on her part, said it was important to tap into the mandate of culture influencing human development and way people behaved to deliver healthier, and sustainable future for residents.

Madam Adiasany added that using culture to achieve the SDG3 in ensuring healthy lives and the promotion of well-being for all was crucial to the building of prosperous societies.

She indicated that “it is incumbent on us to raise awareness in our communities about the importance of good health, lifestyles as well as people’s right to quality health care services especially for the most vulnerable such as women and children”.

She added that KKMA was working hard towards the provision of the necessary infrastructure and logistics to improve healthcare delivery across the Municipality stating however that conscious effort must be made by all to keep healthy with a focus on prevention rather than cure.

Mr Michael H. Attipoe, Former Director of National Commission on Culture, said even though children were born into an environment of culture, parents must make a conscious effort to link them to their roots.

Mr Attipoe, who is also the Director of Rising Star School and Cultural Centre, added that parents must not allow the children to grow without any cultural roots as according to him, currently some parents were providing only houses for their children instead of homes.

GNA